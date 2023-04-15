Monkeypox, ECDC: spring-summer risk of increased cases in Europe

This is the warning issued by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in a report published to provide national health authorities with indications relating to surveillance, testing, isolation, tracing and communication activities to the groups most exposed to the disease. possibility of contagion Your browser does not support HTML5

“In the spring and summer season, with the holidays and the intensification of travel”, in Europe “there is a risk of an increase in Mpox cases”, a new name decided by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the infection formerly known as monkeypox. This is the warning issued by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in a report published to provide national health authorities with indications relating to surveillance, testing, isolation, tracing and communication activities to the groups most exposed to the disease. possibility of contagion.

The cases From 16 May 2022 to 4 April 2023, 21,170 cases of Mpox and six deaths were recorded in 29 countries in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA). Most are males (98.1%), between the ages of 18 and 40 (64.6%), mainly males having sex with males. The weekly number of Mpox infections reported in the EU/EEA peaked in July 2022 and a steady downward trend has been observed since then, eventually plateauing with very low numbers from late December 2022. The number of Mpox cases has significantly decreased since the peak in July last year,” said ECDC director Andrea Ammon. “However, there is the risk of an increase in the spring and summer season, due to the holidays and the increase in travel during the holidays. Early diagnosis, isolation, notification to partners” of the infected “and contact tracing remain critical for effective control and should be supported by appropriate vaccination strategies and behavioral precautions.”



The vaccines The anti-Mpox vaccines can be used for post-exposure vaccination or primary preventive (pre-exposure) vaccination for people at high risk of contagion, recalls the ECDC. “Vaccination programs must be supported by accurate surveillance and contact tracing, and accompanied by a strong information campaign and robust pharmacovigilance”, recommends the Stockholm-based agency, highlighting that it is up to the Member States define the most suitable vaccination strategies for the local epidemiological context and the target categories. According to preliminary data, as of 3 March 2023, more than 300,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in 25 EU/EEA countries. The ECDC emphasizes the importance of identifying Mpox cases early. The agency also defines health promotion interventions, risk communication and community engagement as “fundamental, to ensure effective awareness and high adherence to vaccination among the people most exposed” to the probability of contagion , as well as “to strengthen testing, notifying partners” of those contracting the infection “and contact tracing, case isolation and adopting appropriate behaviors”. Finally, “close collaboration with civil society and associations representing the categories at greatest risk is also essential for the success of communication and community involvement efforts”. This, specifies the ECDC, includes dialogue “with the owners of the venues and the organizers of Pride events”.



