Annke Crater 2 in the test: PTZ surveillance camera and baby monitor for 30 euros

With the Crater 2, Annke offers another indoor PTZ surveillance camera (best list). It follows the Crater model (test report), but offers a 50 percent higher resolution instead of Full HD and 2 megapixels (2304 × 1296 pixels). In contrast to the previous model, the Crater 2 also integrates noise detection, so that it can be used as a baby monitor in conjunction with the integrated two-way audio function. As a PTZ model, it has a pan and tilt lens including motion tracking. Like the previous model, the Crater 2 saves videos on a microSD card, which is not included in the scope of delivery, or in the paid cloud.

Annke Crater 2: case, scope of delivery and other features



In terms of housing and scope of delivery, only the length of the micro USB cable has changed compared to the Crater in the successor model. Instead of 80, it is now about 115 centimeters, which makes the choice of installation location a little more flexible. More information about the scope of delivery and case can be found in the Crater review.

Commissioning with Myannke app



Unlike the Crater, the successor model is started up with the Myannke app. Registration with an e-mail address is required for use. After registering and starting the app, tap on the plus symbol at the top left, then on smart camera. Now we insert a microSD card into the slot on the underside of the spherical top of the camera and power it with the micro USB cable and the USB power adapter.

After the camera has started, a message will shortly sound from the speaker on the back of the housing in English: “Waiting for receiving the wireless configuration”. Now let’s scan the QR code on the back of the case. Two options are then available: Sound connection and Two-dimensional codes. With the former, the WLAN password is transmitted via sound via the speaker on the back. To do this, you have to hold the smartphone close to the speaker of the camera. With the second option, a QR code with the WiFi password is generated in the app, which is held at a distance of 10 to 15 centimeters in front of the camera lens. Once the camera has connected to the network, voice confirmation will be given in English. The app then prompts you to assign a device password. After that, the setup is complete.

Alarms, recording and motion detection



For further configuration of the camera, use the extensive options under Ideas. Here you can, among other things, push messages (Alarm) and configure them according to time specifications, for example on person recognition (human detection), sound detection and general movements (motion sensor) enclose. However, it is also possible to activate all three options. For use as a baby monitor, for example, the restriction is to tone detection sensible. If, on the other hand, an area is to be monitored for the intrusion of people, one selects human detection as the only option for push notifications (alerts).

Under Recordings, users can control the recording of videos. You can choose between continuous (Continuous video) and event-based recording (event recording) according to time specifications or combine them.

Users define the sensitivity for the detection of movements, people or noises in the section More. Under motion sensor you can use the option Mobiles Tracking enable motion or car tracking. The lens then no longer takes its eyes off recognized objects, which worked perfectly in the test. Thanks to the ability to limit motion detection to people, there were no false alarms during the test either.

In addition, users can use the on-screen display (OSD) in the section Bild with the options date, day, time and your own text. The screen flip option is activated when the camera is mounted on a ceiling so that recorded videos are not upside down. In principle, the settings menu is well structured. However, the translation leaves a lot to be desired in some places. The latter generally applies to the entire app (see also picture gallery).

Pictures: Annke Crater 2 Pictures

App, practice & image quality



The translation of the app has room for improvement. Myannke lists videos stored on a microSD card under Android Chart chart where the missing dot on the i is not an accident on our part. At least this error does not exist in the iOS app. Instead of Chart chart it is rightly said there SD card. Basically, the Myannke app is intuitive to use. The installed surveillance cameras are displayed on the overview page in the form of a preview image with the last recording. If you tap on it, the live stream from the camera appears. At the bottom there are various buttons with which you can activate the sound, change the resolution, activate the full screen view or the internal siren. Manual recording of videos or screenshots is also possible. To speak to someone in front of the camera, press and hold the microphone icon. The quality is okay and is easy to understand on both sides.

The camera records videos in 3-megapixel mode with 2304 × 1296 pixels and 15 frames per second (fps) in H.264 format. The quality is very good during the day (color) and at night (black and white). Recorded videos can be viewed by users at SD card (iOS) and Chart chart (Android) with one click More view. There are two views to choose from. By default, the videos are listed, with symbols providing information about the type of detection (movement, human, sound). Users activate the time view using the symbol at the top right next to the three-point menu. Detected events are shown with a red line in the timeline. For a better overview, you can use symbols below to limit the display to motion, noise or person detection.

Using finger gestures, users can change the orientation of the camera by “moving” the image in the desired direction with their finger. The image is zoomed with the two-finger gesture. If you pull your fingers apart or together, the image section is enlarged or reduced. However, the respective zoom level is not displayed. The surveillance cameras from Eufy (theme world) and Ezviz (theme world) as well as the professional Annke NCD800 (test report), which uses another app, can do this.

Integration in Smart-Home-Systeme



The integration of the Annke Crater 2 in smart home centers is limited due to the lack of Onvif support (guide). The app only offers an integration for Amazon Alexa. This allows you to control the PTZ surveillance camera by voice and display the live image on an Echo Show. In the test, this rarely worked with an Echo Show 10. On the other hand, the display appears reliable on an Echo Show 15, but with a delay of five to ten seconds. That doesn’t necessarily have to be Annke’s fault, though, as live streams from other manufacturers’ security cameras are also lagging, even in different locations, suggesting it’s not a network issue at the TechStage office. The Crater 2 is also not compatible with Homekit. For more information about smart displays and how to use them in a smart home, check out Echo Show and Nest Hub as good hubs.

Prices



Annke normally charges just under 40 euros for Crater 2. The indoor PTZ surveillance camera is currently available for less than 30 euros. The predecessor model Annke Crater (test report) is available from 14 euros, while the Crater Pro with 4 megapixels costs just under 50 euros.

Conclusion

