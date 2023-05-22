Another 1 million euros for the Viennese canteen alternative

They are positioning their smart refrigerators as an alternative to the canteen and are thus conquering more and more companies: The Viennese startup Wardrobeerl of the founders Sara Mari-Strasser and Stephan Haymerle is enjoying increasing popularity. After the capital increase in December 2022 (Trending Topics reported), the young company has now completed a second closing of another million euros, as CEO Haymerle reveals to Trending Topics.

“Immediately after completion and publication in January, a new investor got in touch, who alone invested one million. Unfortunately we are not allowed to name names. He is not from Austria, but our first major investor from the DACH region,” says Haymerle. “Further funding is confirmation that we are on the right track to revolutionizing office catering.”

Wardrobe: Smart canteen alternative brings 1 million euros on board

More partners, more food

The additional capital will be invested in the further expansion of the model. Wardrobe is currently in Vienna, Linz and Salzburg, the start in Graz is planned for the end of the year. Among the companies that have put up a cupboard are names such as GoStudent, Storebox, vibe moves you, Tractive, Tchibo, Vöslauer and EY. Companies pay a service fee and employees get very cheap food between 5 and 8 euros. The food comes from partners such as partners such as regional family businesses or catering companies (eg Rita brings’s, Karma Food, Basenbox).

“Our team is growing, we are constantly winning new customers and exciting new partnerships are also expanding the variety of dishes that we can offer in our cupboards,” says Haymerle. A lot is being done to offer “better value for money and to further improve quality and variety”. Now it will be exciting to see which other companies will rely on the cabinet – and when will the leap abroad be scheduled.