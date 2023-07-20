Antec Introduces AX20 Mid-Tower Case: A Budget-Friendly Gaming Solution with Stunning Lighting Effects

Antec Unveils Affordable AX20 Mid-Tower Gaming Case

Antec, a leading manufacturer of computer hardware and accessories, has recently announced the launch of their latest mid-tower gaming case, the AX20. The new case is designed to provide gamers with an affordable option without compromising on style or performance, with an official suggested retail price of 56.99 euros.

One of the standout features of the AX20 is its attention to lighting effects. As part of Antec’s AX series, the case offers a wide variety of designs for customizable RGB lighting effects. The front panel of the case has been specially optimized to showcase these lighting effects, while the side panel is made of tempered glass, allowing players to display the internal hardware in all its illuminated glory. Additionally, the inclined strip air intakes and dense grids on the front panel not only contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal but also provide excellent airflow performance. With multiple air intakes at the front, top, and bottom, the AX20 ensures the chassis has ample airflow paths for efficient cooling.

Measuring at a compact 358 x 207 x 451 mm and weighing only 4 kg, the AX20 can support motherboards of Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX specifications. The front I/O configuration includes a USB 3.0 interface, two USB 2.0 interfaces, and an audio jack, making it convenient for users to connect their external devices.

In terms of storage, the AX20 offers flexibility with two 3.5-inch hard disk bays that can be converted into a 2.5-inch installation position, along with two dedicated 2.5-inch hard disk bays. The case also provides seven PCI expansion slots, accommodating various hardware upgrades. The height limit for the CPU radiator is 155mm, giving users the freedom to choose from a wide range of cooling options.

Speaking of cooling, the AX20 can support up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans in the front position, allowing for 120/140/240/280 water cooling options. Users can also install a 120mm fan in the rear position, two 120mm fans in the top position, and two 120mm fans in the power position for optimal airflow. To enhance cooling performance further, the AX20 comes standard with three 120mm RGB fans already mounted on the front.

Overall, the Antec AX20 mid-tower case offers gamers an economical yet aesthetically pleasing option for their gaming setups. With its focus on lighting effects, optimized front panel structure, and efficient airflow design, the AX20 provides a solid foundation for any gaming rig. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a seasoned enthusiast, the AX20 proves that affordable does not mean sacrificing quality.

Source: [Insert Source]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

