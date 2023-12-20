Anthem has sold at least 5 million copies – Sina Hong Kong

Bioware’s Anthem Sold 5 Million Copies Despite Poor Reception

After the release of Anthem in 2019, Bioware’s biggest and most expensive game yet, the studio faced backlash due to the game’s lack of expertise in the live-service game department. Despite the negative reception, the game managed to sell 5 million copies throughout its lifetime.

Anthem, known for its inventive gameplay, suffered from issues such as a weird loot system, tedious leveling, and an empty world with no real gameplay instigation to encourage players to continue. Despite this, a former Bioware employee revealed on LinkedIn that the game actually had a successful start, selling 2 million units in its first week.

The game’s sales, however, may not reflect its true success, as many units were likely sold at heavily discounted prices. This raises the question of whether Bioware and EA made the wrong decision in ultimately canceling the game, especially in light of the initial strong sales figures.

The cancellation of Anthem raised concerns about the future of live-service games for Bioware, as the studio is renowned for creating some of the best and most memorable single-player role-playing games of all time. The decision to venture into live-service games with Anthem ultimately proved challenging for the studio.

As the gaming community reflects on the fate of Anthem, the question remains – did Bioware and EA make the right decision in canceling the game? The debate continues as the industry looks ahead to the future of Bioware’s game development.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Facebook

X

