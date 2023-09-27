Home » Anyone can do it and it doesn’t cost anything: it’s easy to save on heating costs
The temperatures in Germany are still very pleasant, but that will change in the coming weeks. Autumn and winter are just around the corner and their cold temperatures will mean that you have to turn your heating on again. To avoid wasting energy and save on heating costs, you should prepare your radiators for use in winter. This is all absolutely free and can be done by anyone.

Clean radiators and save money

Even though gas prices have fallen recently, each of us should be careful not to waste money unnecessarily on heating that ultimately doesn’t end up in our own four walls. In order to achieve the optimal performance of the radiators, you just have to invest a little work, but not everyone will like it. You should clean the radiators at least once a year.

Over time a lot of dust and dirt accumulates and in the radiators. In order for them to optimally pass on the heat produced to the room, they must be clean. Any dust and dirt insulates the radiator and ensures that it has to generate more power in order to be able to deliver the desired temperature.

Most modern ones Radiators can be easily cleaned from the outside and inside. To do this, you usually just have to remove the frame and remove the dust between the individual elements with either a vacuum cleaner or a feather duster. If you do this before the next heating season, you will have peace of mind throughout the winter. Ideally, you repeat the process regularly and save according to t-online up to 25 percent energy costs.

Further tips on energy and heating costs:

Bleed radiators

If you are already cleaning your radiator, you should also bleed it straight away. Over time, air collects in the radiators, which does not conduct heat and significantly reduces the performance of the heater. Depending on the model, you may need a small key for this (check it out on Amazon). For me it works with a screwdriver. I do this every year when I put the heating on so that I have a functioning system.

