Performance of the Togolese of Africa: Sonhaye Napo scorer, the performances of the weekend

After a weekend of football, our section returns and summarizes the performances of Togolese players playing on the continent. Napo Sonhaye scored his first goal with Vita Club. Roger Aholou and Raja Casablanca did the essentials against Union Touarga.

DRC Ligue 1

As Vita Club dominated Céleste FC with a score of 2 goals to 0.

Napo Sonhaye scored his first league goal with Vita Club.

Algeria Ligue 1

Aknoun and ASO Chlef tied the game with 2 goals everywhere this weekend in the championship. Evra Agbagno came on in the second half.

Cameroon

In the final of the Cameroon Cup played this Sunday, PWD Bamenda lost 0 goals to 2 against Fovu de Baham. The Togolese Koudeka Cofie and his club were champions.

Morocco Recovery Pro/J4

Raja Casablanca took over Union Touarga Sport 1 goal to 0.

Roger Aholou played 81 minutes before giving up his place.

ASFAR Rabat crushed MCO Oujda 3 goals to 0. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl entered in the second half.

MAS Fez of Yere Borowheou Justin and Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi held RC Zemamra in check 1 goal everywhere.

Download the Pro D2

Racing Club was pinned by DHJ 0 goals to 1.

Emmanuel Kpatai played the entire match.

