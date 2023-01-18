AOC’s Agon series has been developed to the fifth generation. The AG275QZ is a 27-inch gaming monitor with an IPS panel that runs at 270 Hz and supports VRR. The monitor focuses on what matters because there are fewer RGB lights. It’s also less red, now filled with more black parts. This is an elegant and simple monitor.

Extensive mechanical adjustment options. The viewing angle can be adjusted in all three axes, including rotatable. The monitor’s stand is shaped like the letter A, and you can easily fit the monitor with the stand onto smaller form spaces. Finally, as an added bonus, there’s a premium feature on the right side of the monitor: an optional headphone holder that slides into the inside of the monitor if you choose not to use it.

There’s also a lever on the right side of the back that’s slightly loose and also serves as the start button. A separate start button would be a better option in my opinion. Fortunately, the configuration menu is clear and logical and works with the built-in joystick.

The ports are as expected when it comes to HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, but there are five USB 3.2 ports: four USB-As and one USB-B for powering other devices.

The new 270 Hz IPS panel showcases colors in a very good way. It’s even better with sRGB, but you can’t adjust the monitor’s brightness or contrast. Brightness is rated at 150 cd when using sRGB, which for many people won’t be enough in a bright room. If you choose not to use sRGB, brightness can be tripled. The colors aren’t as good, but with a little tweaking, they’re much better.

The problem with IPS displays is that IPS shines, and it’s here too. You can see it “overshoot” or be too bright in 270 Hz mode. You can’t use this monitor in HDR because the maximum brightness is too modest (even with HDR400 support).

All in all, this is a decent gaming monitor, even with IPS shining through. It’s an excellent monitor for gaming, as I haven’t seen a better 27-inch QHD system as of this writing. It’s not the cheapest option, but it’s fast and has good image quality.

