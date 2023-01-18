Home Health The key characters in Messina Denaro’s arrest: the driver, the lawyer, the general practitioner and the oncologist
Health

The key characters in Messina Denaro’s arrest: the driver, the lawyer, the general practitioner and the oncologist

by admin
The key characters in Messina Denaro’s arrest: the driver, the lawyer, the general practitioner and the oncologist

Shy, sometimes gruff. Accustomed to fatigue from a life of work in the fields. “A nobody,” said Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia at a press conference speaking of Giovanni Luppino, a farmer unknown to the police until two days ago, when the carabinieri arrested him together with Matteo Messina Denaro. Today he should appear before the investigating judge to defend himself, during the validation hearing, against accusations of aiding and abetting procured non-compliance with the sentence. On the day of the raid, he was driving the car with which the boss arrived at the La Maddalena clinic. The farmer from Campobello di Mazara attempted a brief escape. A few moments later he was immobilized by the carabinieri. He had recently set up a small business which he ran with his children. An unsuspected fact that would have prompted the Trapani godfather to assign him a fundamental role: to escort him during his travels. He didn’t say a word to the carabinieri.
Lara Sirignano

January 17, 2023 | 10:27 PM

(©) breaking latest news

See also  An "ad personam" test tells how "bad" cholesterol really is

You may also like

Health, Pope’s warning: “Without a future world that...

puts our health at risk!

Fire in Medicina today, car on fire in...

Collapse of access to PS during Napoli matches....

What happens to our body when we fast

Was Gina Lollobrigida sick? Here are his health...

Pope Francis: health is not a luxury. Cynical...

Thought it was a personal trainer, sixteen year...

Schillaci illustrates a new squeeze on smoking: “Extension...

Medicine: Callerio (Testbusters), reprogramme accesses – Fisco &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy