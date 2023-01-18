Shy, sometimes gruff. Accustomed to fatigue from a life of work in the fields. “A nobody,” said Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia at a press conference speaking of Giovanni Luppino, a farmer unknown to the police until two days ago, when the carabinieri arrested him together with Matteo Messina Denaro. Today he should appear before the investigating judge to defend himself, during the validation hearing, against accusations of aiding and abetting procured non-compliance with the sentence. On the day of the raid, he was driving the car with which the boss arrived at the La Maddalena clinic. The farmer from Campobello di Mazara attempted a brief escape. A few moments later he was immobilized by the carabinieri. He had recently set up a small business which he ran with his children. An unsuspected fact that would have prompted the Trapani godfather to assign him a fundamental role: to escort him during his travels. He didn’t say a word to the carabinieri.

Lara Sirignano