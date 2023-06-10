WEC / Live 24 hours Le Mans 2023: Ferrari challenges Toyota | FormulaPassion – Live





the textual breaking latest news of the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the WEC World Endurance Championship.

Ferrari challenges Toyota

After 50 years, the Scuderia from Maranello is back in the premier class of the World Endurance WEC, the Hypercar, and at Le Mans it colonized the front row which will see the two Ferrari 499P before all. Expectations are high for this centenary edition which celebrates the return of various manufacturers to the top Hypercar class, including Peugeot, Porsche and Cadillac.

Session in progress

Not 1/24 – Nasr arrived with locked wheels at the Dunlop esses, he immediately lined up after an accident after a few meters.

16.00 – Green flagthe Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans begins.

15.58 – The moving ‘grid’ is forming in the wonderful Porsche curves.

15.57 – The track is too little wet in the first sector to think about wet tyres. Caution will be needed at that point.

15.55 – On the Hunaudières a little water rises behind the cars. Curbs are ‘off-limits’.

15.52 – Formation lap begins, the first sector of the track is wet. Therefore, this centenary edition begins immediately with the thrill. In the meantime, problems on the grid for the DKR car #43 LMP2 class.

15.50 – The start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be given by the basketball player Le Bron James.

15.40 – It’s time for the French national anthem.

15.30 – These are the tires made available by Michelin.

15.15 – Great crowd on the grid in view of the start of the Centenary edition.

15.00 – Following the Ferrari race there will be an exceptional fan, Charles Leclerc, a great friend of poleman Antonio Fuoco with whom he shared the Prema garage in F2 in 2017.

14.30 – Emanuele Pirro believes that Ferrari arrived at Le Mans at ‘peak form’ to make a comparison with the athletes and the Olympics.

14.00 – We begin our report with the presentation of what to expect in the race by Carlo Platella, sent to Le Mans together with Gianluca Calvaresi.