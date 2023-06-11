AOC launched the first QLED 8030 series large-scale display, the main price is affordable, the 55-inch price is only 17,999 yuan

AOC launched the first new QLED 8030 series large-scale display, allowing consumers to meet the requirements for audio-visual experience at a relatively affordable price. The new QLED 8030 series has an ultra-thin bezel design, Dolby Atmos sound effects, and a built-in Google TV system. The product positioning of AOC QLED 8030 series can be said to be launched in response to the needs of petty bourgeoisie or other spaces in the home for a second large display.

A new generation of national entertainment machine

The newly-launched AOC QLED 8030 large display is equipped with the latest Quantum Dot quantum dot technology, which can present accurate saturated colors with a wide color gamut of 90% under high-brightness screens. In addition, the MediaTek processor supports HDR 10+ and other four-standard HDR formats , With 4K resolution, it shows its excellent skills in the control of picture details and the vividness of colors. In addition to visual satisfaction, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos sound technology for hearing, providing a rich, clear and powerful surround sound field. AOC has always been very particular about workmanship and appearance design. The extremely narrow bezel design and smooth lines make the visual effect of the screen magnified. The tripod hidden under the screen has a simple and textured appearance, which greatly adds to the aesthetic appeal. Level of detail and heighten the sensory experience.

Added custom shortcut keys for the remote control

As the public’s demand for entertainment is getting higher and higher, smart functions are indispensable. One of the highlights of this new product is the adoption of the Google TV system, which makes the operation interface more intuitive and simple. It also supports the OK Google voice function, providing Convenient voice control mode, easy to explore various audio-visual application software such as movies, TV, music, radio, games, learning, etc., to meet the audio-visual entertainment needs of the whole family. In addition, AOC has also observed the trend that consumers are beginning to use multiple viewing platforms. The design of “custom shortcut keys” has been added to the remote control, which allows you to set the platform you are used to and most often watch to according to your personal needs. The shortcut key enables one-click access to the hot dramas currently being watched after booting up, providing a more personalized and exclusive convenient experience. Built-in 32GB large storage space, can download and install multiple video and audio channel APPs at the same time.

Price information

AOC’s new QLED 8030 series is a new generation of national entertainment machines. It has three sizes and specifications. The price of 50 inches is NT$14,999, the price of 55 inches is NT$17,999, and the price of 65 inches is NT$20,999. At present, it has been officially launched on the MOMO shopping network and PChome and other channels. With the arrival of the 618 shopping festival, 618 super value pre-order discounts will also be offered from June 12.