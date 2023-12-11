Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Preview Trailer

Capcom Announces Release of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Capcom recently announced the upcoming release of the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, adding to the lineup of beloved games from the Ace Attorney series. The collection includes the fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the long-running series and is set to release on January 25, 2024, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is an exciting addition for fans of the series, especially following the success of the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The game introduces a new protagonist, Apollo Justice, and shakes up the familiar dynamics of the previous games.

For new players, the game offers a great starting point to jump into the series. The first game in the trilogy, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, introduces a fresh cast of characters and sets the stage for an engaging storyline. The court proceedings take place seven years after “Trial and Tribulation,” with Phoenix Wright now working as a pianist in a Russian restaurant and dabbling in illegal poker. When Wright is accused of murder, newly graduated defense attorney Apollo Justice must defend him and uncover the truth.

The game blends detective adventure and legal simulation elements, where players must point out flaws and inconsistencies during cross-examination by presenting relevant evidence. The newest installment in the series includes new game mechanics and improved graphics, providing players with an enhanced gaming experience.

Despite some minor issues with sluggishness and menu navigation, the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy promises to be an impressive package. The collection includes all DLC, new extras such as music and concept art, and a limited animation studio.

With the release set for January 25, 2024, fans of the series can look forward to revisiting familiar characters and experiencing new gameplay mechanics. Stay tuned for a full review of the game as it nears its release date.

