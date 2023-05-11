App Store, revenues of small developers in Europe grow by 64% in the two-year period

It is in particular apps for health and fitness, sports and lifestyle that are growing, to the point that they have more than doubled their earnings in the two-year period.

Some other numbers that Apple released in a briefing with some newspapers including Il Sole 24 Ore: in the App Store there are 1.8 million applications for 2 billion iOS devices active worldwide. Since the debut of the digital store, which launched on iPhone in summer 2008, developers have earned $320 billion to date. The contribution to recent growth linked to the arrival of 700 new price points available from the end of December was also underlined.

In 2022, nearly 80% of small developers were active on multiple stores around the world, and approximately 40% of total app downloads by all small developers came from users outside each developer’s home country. Additionally, economists found that developers who monetize their apps by selling digital goods and services across multiple national stores average user revenue across more than 40 stores.

The research also found that the App Store has helped developers grow beyond small team sizes and scale their businesses to reach users around the world.

Many developers who sold digital goods and services on the App Store and earned more than $1 million in 2022 were previously small developers. Of these global developers, just five years ago, 40% were either not on the App Store or had less than $10,000 in revenue.