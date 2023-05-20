Apple and its €3000/4000 VR headset, production price $1500

As has now been ascertained from the news that has been circulating online for some time, Apple should present at the next WWDC on June 5, its Virtual Reality camera with very interesting specifications but also, as always, with a price decidedly in line with its products.

According to the various rumors, which must be taken with due caution, the Apple viewer would cost the Cupertino company around $1500/1600 for its production, this will mean a final list price that should fluctuate between €3000 and €4,000; obviously off-market price but which in any case many, in order to have an Apple product, will be willing to spend. I want to clarify that mine is not a criticism, but a fact, Apple products are always and in any case among the best sellers (see headphones at €700 even if there are better ones at those figures) despite the prices precisely.

Apple is also planning an App Store dedicated to the viewer, with content that will focus on games, streaming video and video conferencing. The device will run on “xrOS”, a new operating system designed specifically for the headset. The user interface will be similar to that of iOS, making the experience familiar to iPhone and iPad users. The headset can also be used as a display for a connected Mac, with the Mac’s mouse and keyboard used as input devices.

From what shared by Gurman (Bloomberg reporter), at least initially the viewer should take advantage of mixed reality with applications such as FaceTime, the camera, Maps and some features for reading books, emails and documents of various kinds. Of course, an update to Safari for more immersive browsing with support for in-air typing is also not excluded.

Apple Reality Pro should also expand Apple’s field of action towards streaming, with the company intending to open a portal dedicated to sports to be seen through the new viewer. However, one of the most awaited features concerns video conferencing with a new application that should make virtual meetings even more realistic, allowing users to interact with each other and with their surroundings.

Despite the high cost, Apple is likely to benefit from long-term investment in the AR category. The company is reportedly preparing a successor that is much cheaper and will be more appropriate for consumers’ wallets. However, for now, the high price of AR headsets may result in a smaller consumer base.

Even though the price is between $3,000 and $4,000, Apple is expected to make revenues between $900 million and $1.2 billion. While this figure may seem significant, it’s worth noting that growth in the industry is likely based on Apple investing in this category for the long term.

All that remains is to wait a little more than a couple of weeks to find out more about it.