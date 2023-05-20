Home » Catanzaro, beats his underage partner to make her have an abortion: a 20-year-old arrested – breaking latest news
Health

Catanzaro, beats his underage partner to make her have an abortion: a 20-year-old arrested – breaking latest news

by admin
Catanzaro, beats his underage partner to make her have an abortion: a 20-year-old arrested – breaking latest news

A twenty year old it was arrested by the carabinieri of Catanzaro, in Calabria, with the accusation of abuse in the family and attempted abortion. The man, father of the unborn child, would have hit with numerous kicks the underage partner in different parts of the body to force her to terminate the pregnancy.

The 16-year-old suffered injuries that forced her to go to hospital, from which she was discharged with a 21-day prognosis, before being taken to a protected facility.

The violence took place on the evening of May 16: the carabinieri intervened after that the minor, in tears, went to the hospital Pugliese-Ciaccio of the Calabrian capital complaining that she was hit by her partner after a heated argument. The military collected the victim’s complaint and various elements in support of the girl’s statements that led to the provision of pre-trial detention at home, issued by the Gip of Catanzaro at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, against the 20-year-old of Moroccan origin already known to the police.

See also  Survival simulation RPG "Corpse Eater's Adventure Meal" has released a free trial version, and the archive can be inherited to the official version to use "Corpse らいの険メシ" - Bahamut

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy