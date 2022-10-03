Apple announced that the number of songs currently listed on Apple Music has accumulated more than 100 million, which is a 100,000-fold increase compared to the 1,000 songs included when iTunes and the first iPod were launched 21 years ago. Change traditional music usage patterns.

Apple announced that Apple Music included more than 100 million songs, emphasizing that it still connects music fans through manual selection of songs

Since its official launch on June 30, 2015, Apple stated that Apple Music services have been provided in 167 countries and regions around the world, and more than 20,000 singers and songwriters provide new songs every day, making Apple Music more and more rich every day. .

With such a scale of development, Apple emphasizes that Apple Music has changed the structure of the music production and distribution business over the past 20 years. Compared with the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. At present, the music industry has changed due to digital transformation. It has become more prosperous, and even because of the streaming format, more people can be exposed to different types of music, and more music singers and creators can have extensive development opportunities.

However, Apple emphasizes that even though the current collection of music songs is quite large, it will still insist on selecting songs through manual arrangement, so that the recommended music content can be more humane, and even easier to establish the connection between music fans and singers and creators. In addition, through the recommendation of professional radio hosts, users can discover more music content that they have not been exposed to.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Garmin cooperates with Chunghwa Telecom on satellite communication tariff plan in Taiwan, and simultaneously introduces inReach Mini 2 portable satellite communication equipment

OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord Watch, an affordable smartwatch in India with up to 30 days of standby time

Jio Platform will join hands with Qualcomm and Microsoft to launch Jiobook, a more cost-effective always-connected laptop