One noteworthy improvement in the new Apple Watch is support for fast charging. This means that your Apple Watch’s charging time will be further shortened, but there are still some details to pay attention to.

Which Apple Watch models support fast charging?

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

How long does it take to fast charge?

According to Apple officials, it takes about 45 minutes to charge the above-mentioned Apple Watch models from 0% to 80%. In Apple’s updated official support document, the specifics of fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra are detailed.

With fast charging, the battery power of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 can be increased from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes. Apple Watch Ultra’s battery charge goes from 0% to 80% in about 1 hour*.

To achieve fast charging, what is needed?

The above three Apple Watch packages all come with a USB-C magnetic fast charging cable. It’s worth noting that the cable is made of aluminum, not plastic, on the ferrule.

You will also need one of the following power adapters:

Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W or 96W USB-C Power Adapter

A third-party USB-C power adapter of the same level that supports the USB Power Delivery Specification (USB-PD) above 5W

If you’re not sure which Apple power adapter you have, check the wattage on the top or bottom of the adapter: