Apple Arcade Introduces Four Exciting New Games in October Lineup

Apple announces the arrival of four new games to its streaming video game platform, Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade adds four great new games in the month of October.

The list of games for Apple devices continues to grow, as we recently told you about the 10 games with the best potential to play on the iPhone 15 and now we tell you the news that will come to one of the players’ favorite platforms. Apple Arcade is Apple’s streaming video game service in which all subscribers have access to updates and new games monthly. And in October, the game catalog has expanded with four new installments for all those who have a membership on this platform.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

For many players, October releases are led by NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, a video game that is renewed year after year and offers us the experience of being a basketball superstar even accompanied by some of the greatest legends of all time.

With this amazing game, you will feel at the top of the sport gaining hundreds of fans at the same time that the most important sponsors focus on you and your skills on the court.

NBA 2K24 has new accessories and outfits to customize your NBA player, as well as new game modes so that the variety allows you to play as long as you like without getting bored. Play it on October 24th.

Cut the Rope 3

This is the third game in this fun franchise that tests your skills by having to figure out where and when to make the perfect cut in order to win and continue advancing in its challenging levels. This wonderful video game classic will be available on October 13.

Jeopardy! World Tour

This interesting game developed by Uken Games has trivia that ranges from the easy to the most complicated, it will surely make you live the experience as if you were in the great television show. You can play it on October 6.

Crossword Jam+

A mix of relaxing and beautiful backgrounds with the demands of a crossword puzzle will make you remember words and concepts that you may not use on a daily basis, for many there is nothing better than the classic and this game that arrives on October 20 is a clear example of that.

Apple Arcade has a test of one month free of charge and people who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV will be able to have the service for three months free. It is also part of Apple One, a package that you can purchase to save money and access Apple services.

