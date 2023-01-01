Home Technology Apple doesn’t announce new Mac products for the first time since 2000
After Apple launched its own M-series chips, almost all of its Mac product lines have been updated. However, after the launch of the M2, the pace seems to have slowed down. This quarter is the first quarter since 2000 without any Mac products.

Apple has always launched at least one new Mac in the fourth quarter of each year (October to December), but since the launch of the M2 MacBook Air in mid-July this year, there has been no new Mac launch, regardless of MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Neither the Studio nor the Mac mini have been updated, for the first time since 2000.

When announcing the Apple Silicon plan, Apple promised to fully complete the plan to migrate the entire Mac product line to the new chip architecture within 2 years, but it has been 2 years, and the top Mac Pro still has not switched to Apple Silicon. This may be related to TSMC’s chip development progress and limited supply of chips and parts. When the new Mac will be launched in 2023 is still to be announced by Apple.

Source: MacRumors

