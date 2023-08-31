Apple glitch solved with iCloud Mail: THIS issue has been fixed

The issue with iCloud Mail has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. An Apple service was affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple bug reported for iCloud Mail! details of the issue

The company states August 29, 2023, 5:39 p.m. as the start of the disruption. The problem with Apple’s “iCloud Mail” service has now been resolved and everything should be running correctly again since August 29, 2023, 6:22 p.m. Apple announced the disruption on August 31, 2023, 3:38 a.m. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 42 minutes.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact the Apple support staff with your individual problem. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use iCloud Mail for?

With iCloud Mail, you get a personal email address associated with your iCloud account. You can send and receive email, create folders to organize your email, and set up filters to filter out spam and unwanted messages. iCloud Mail syncs your email across all your Apple devices, so you can access your messages from anywhere. You can also use other email clients to access your iCloud mail.

