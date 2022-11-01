The remaining two months of 2022 are about to pass. This year, the smartphone industry has been tested. The sales of the Android camp has declined seriously. Although Apple is in a much better situationiPhone sales are still growing, but after the popularity of the new iPhone 14 series has passed, the next order will be cut!

Why can’t mobile phones be sold? The reason the manufacturers say is nothing more than that the global economy is not good this year, inflation is serious, consumers save money, and they have no money to change mobile phones! It is still feasible to use this method to deal with shareholders and investors, but for consumers, mobile phones cannot be sold now, is it really because everyone has no money to buy them?

The more likely reason is that people have money and don’t want to buy them, because today’s smart phones are getting more and more boring. Whether it’s software or hardware, the upgrades are quite small. Apple and Google are all squeezing toothpaste.

Do not believe? What are the impressive features in iOS 16 this year? What experience improvements does Android 13 bring? As for the phone itself, apart from the dynamic island design of the Pro models, the iPhone 14 series has a lot of improvements in the new generation? The sales performance of the iPhone 14 standard version seems to show that consumers do not pay for toothpaste. At least for the Android camp, the improvement in fast charging and camera technology is very small.

What’s even scarier is that smartphones in 2023 may be even more boring, because fast charging and camera technology are almost reaching the ceiling. Fast charging has now reached 210W, and it is fully charged in 9 minutes, and then it will be increased to 250W and 300W? This is unimaginable. There will be a batch of flagship phones with 1-inch sensors on the market next year. Can it be improved later? The cost and volume of mobile phone lens modules will soon be limited.

In 2023, will you consider changing your phone?

