Apple has won a new patent for Micro LED, which can be used in Apple Watch, TV, and folding mobile phones

Last week, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a new patent for Apple’s Micro LED, which dates back to 2013; the document is described as a “microchip-related LED array,” which seems to be Apple’s acquisition of Micro LED manufacturer LuxVue. . Apple has updated this patented invention seven times so far, and the patent code is #11676953.

“Patently Apple” reported that Apple Watch was first launched on April 24, 2015, and this product adopts a fixed design. But 16 months before the Apple Watch’s launch (December 2013), Apple submitted another watch design, technically speaking, this yet-to-be-released model was submitted by LuxVue.

Judging from the historical record of this new patent, Apple has updated it seven times. If Apple is shelving because of the existing Apple Watch patent, why does Apple continue to update this patent?

“Patently Apple” believes that the most likely reason is that Apple’s patent application can not only replace the original Apple Watch design, but may also cover Apple HDTV displays, as well as Apple folding and rolling display devices. Judging from the content of the document, this patent is more focused on the display itself rather than a single device.

The abstract of the patent document shows that Apple describes a “display module and a system application including a display module. The display module may include a display substrate, and the display substrate includes a front surface, a rear surface, and a display area on the front surface. Multiple interconnected display substrates extend from the front surface to the rear surface, and an array of light emitting diodes (Light Emitting Diode, LED) is located in the display area and connected to multiple interconnecting wires. The schematic diagram provided by Apple in the document shows, Devices to which the patent applies include wearable, scrollable, and folding displays.

