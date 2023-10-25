Apple Inc. Prepares New Version of TV App to Consolidate Video Offerings and Expand Streaming Services

Apple Inc. is set to revamp its TV app in an effort to consolidate its various video offerings and establish a stronger presence in the streaming industry, according to insiders familiar with the matter. The redesigned app is expected to be released in December as part of an upcoming tvOS software update.

The company’s TV app, which was initially launched in 2016, currently aggregates content from iTunes, the Apple TV+ subscription service, live sports networks, and third-party offerings like Amazon Prime. However, as part of the reform, Apple will discontinue its specific applications on the Apple TV decoder that enable users to rent and buy movies and series. Furthermore, the movies and TV shows sections on the iTunes Store app for iPhones and iPads will also be removed.

Instead, Apple aims to direct more customers to its main TV app, which serves as the centerpiece of its video expansion strategy. Users will have the ability to subscribe to TV+ and third-party video services such as Starz and Paramount+ through the app. The app already allows for the rental and purchase of programs, making a separate iTunes option redundant.

The tech giant, headquartered in Cupertino, California, envisions becoming the go-to platform for accessing streaming content and plans on producing its own programming. Apple has invested billions in movies and series, including high-budget productions like Martin Scorsese’s recently released “The Moonflower Killers.”

Alongside these developments, the renewed Apple TV app will feature a new side panel for easy navigation between video categories, adopting a design aesthetic similar to that of popular streaming services like Netflix. The app is compatible not only with Apple’s set-top box but also with smart TVs from various manufacturers.

The tvOS update is just one of several software updates that Apple has in store for its users. Among them is the imminent release of iOS 17.1 for iPhones, which will address bugs and introduce features allowing users to save their favorite songs on Apple Music. Apple has also started working on iOS 17.3, iOS 17.4, and a more comprehensive update known as iOS 18, expected to incorporate generative AI capabilities for Apple devices.

In related news, Apple recently announced plans for an October 30 product launch event dubbed “Scary Fast.” This event is anticipated to focus on the company’s line of Mac computers.

