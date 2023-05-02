When is Earth Month? Earth Day

Actually, every month should be “Earth Month” – or rather every day should be an “Earth Day” aka “Earth Day”.

Nonetheless, “Earth Month” has been celebrated every April since the early 1970s. It is a time to raise environmental awareness and raise awareness of the issues affecting Mother Nature during this time of crisis.

Every April, political leaders and environmental activists from around the world come together to create sustainable development and offer climate solutions to minimize our carbon footprint and prevent further damage to our planet’s natural resources.

It is becoming increasingly important to watch this month as the Earth begins to unravel the detrimental effects of climate change, which not only threatens our very existence but is irreversibly damaging all forms of life. Learn more about how you can get involved in this Earth Month.

HISTORY OF EARTH MONTH

Earth Month began as a movement against the abusive and careless use of leaded gasoline by Americans. This climate crisis began with air pollution caused by emissions from massive, inefficient automobiles.

In 1962, Rachel Carson published Silent Spring, which became a New York Times bestseller and raised awareness of the effects of pollution on all living organisms. The book was not only a huge commercial success, selling over 500,000 copies in 24 countries, it also marked a turning point in people’s environmental awareness.

In January 1969, several witnesses observed a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, causing great environmental destruction. This caught the attention of Senator Gaylord Nelson, who wanted to harness the students’ passion and energy for anti-war protests for environmental activism, particularly regarding air and water pollution.

Creating awareness for climate protection at “Earth Month”

This idea inspired a group of activists who worked to encourage all Americans to be proactive and environmentally responsible. They dubbed their initiative Earth Day, which immediately caught media attention, and since one day is not enough to achieve the desired results in terms of climate solutions, they became Earth Month ( Earth Month) launched.

Earth month first celebrated on April 4, 1970.

By 1990, Earth Month had become a global event after 200 million participants from 141 countries joined the initiative. From 1992, the United Nations also took an active part in the campaign, which further increased the organization’s visibility. Today, Earth Month is widely recognized as one of the most important month-long events in the world.