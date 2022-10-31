Apple’s product update today, in addition to the new iPad Pro and iPad, also quietly updated the Apple TV 4K.

The new Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chip for faster performance and smoother gaming. In addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K also introduces HDR10+ support, allowing users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the highest quality on more TV brands.

Apple TV 4K features tvOS, the living room’s powerful and intuitive operating system, and Siri Remote, giving users an easy way to discover and enjoy their favorite content. The new TV box integrates smoothly with other Apple devices and services, turning the living room into a space tailored for each family member, as well as being the hub of the smart home, making the home more convenient.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two form factors: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB capacity; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with super-fast internet and streaming Gigabit Ethernet support, Thread, the network protocol for connecting more smart home accessories, and double the capacity (128GB) for more apps and games. The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is priced from 4,490 yuan, and Taiwan has not announced when it will be available.