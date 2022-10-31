As the MCU’s first album work, “WandaVision” has been well received since its release in 2021. In addition to the expected launch of the spin-off drama “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, it is now rumored that “White Vision” will be the protagonist , creating a new series, Vision Quest.

At the end of “WandaVision”, White Vision flew away from the scene after having a “Ship of Theseus” speculation with the vision created by Wanda and recovering some memories. So much so that the audience is very curious about where did Bai Vision go after he left? And what role does the hero play in the upcoming MCU? To this end, well-known film critic Jeff Sneider confirmed on the live show that Marvel will organize the writing room of “Vision Quest” next week, and will continue to be “WandaVision” screenwriter Jac Schaeffer will continue to serve as the lead writer. In addition, according to Deadline, in addition to telling about how White Vision restores memory and humanity, Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear in the show, which will be her second role in Doctor Strange 2.

On the other hand, Paul Bettany, who plays the role of Vision/White Vision, has appeared in “Avengers 2: Age of Ultron” for the first time in 2015 (previously dubbed the intelligent housekeeper Jarvis), and has successively appeared in “Avengers 2: Age of Ultron” in 2015. Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and WandaVision. Now that he finally has his own independent story, I am looking forward to his performance in Vision Quest in the future.