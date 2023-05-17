Apple iPhone almost gave up the first place!Research reveals mobile phone brand “satisfaction ranking” – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Reuters)

Are you satisfied with the mobile phone you are using? ASIC (American Consumer Satisfaction Index) surveyed 15,881 consumers in the United States in 2022 and 2023 on their satisfaction with various products. Among them, in terms of smart phones, Apple’s iPhone ranked first, narrowly beating second place Samsung.

According to ASIC’s statistics on mobile phone brand satisfaction, the average score in 2022 and 2023 will be 79 points, and there is no significant difference. The number one is Apple’s iPhone, which is 81 points higher than the previous year. The second place is Samsung has dropped to 80 points for two consecutive years, closely following Apple, followed by Google, which will increase from 77 points in 2022 to 78 points.

Excluding the top three, the overall satisfaction rate of Motorola (Lenovo), which started from fourth place, had a score of 77. This year, it has dropped to 75 points. The overall satisfaction of other brands with a smaller market share has been greatly revised down. From 74 points in 2022 to 71 points in one breath.

(Picture/Flip ACSI)

In addition, the study also conducts satisfaction statistics for 5G and 4G mobile phones. Generally, users give high marks to 5G mobile phones, with an average score of 80. In contrast, the average score of 4G mobile phones with older models and backward specifications is only 72 points.

