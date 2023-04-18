Apple launches Apple Savings savings account. First 2 stores opened in India

Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple introduces its savings account (Apple Savings) with an annual yield of 4.15%. It does not require a minimum deposit, there is no constraint and users can open it directly from their iPhone Wallet, as announced by Apple in a statement. The account is launched in collaboration with Goldman Sachs and is currently reserved for US customers in possession of the Apple Card. It is also possible to decide to have the Daily Cash rewards, i.e. the cashback of up to 3% that the Apple Card guarantees since launch, flow into Savings of the credit card.

Apple, among other things, on Tuesday 18 April opens its first store in India with a highly anticipated launch that underlines the company’s growing aspirations to expand into the country it hopes to transform into a potential production hub. Dozens of people lined up outside for the inauguration. Located in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the store’s design is inspired by the city’s iconic yellow and black cabs. A second store will open on Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi.