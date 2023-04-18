Home » The Percassi Group closes a record year
The Percassi Group closes a record year

Revenues of 1.3 billion euros, up 33% compared to 2021 with a total aggregate Ebitda of over 200 million euros: this is how 2022 ended, a record year, for Odissea, the holding company of Antonio Percassi whose activities include the beauty, fashion, sport, retail, food and real estate sectors.

The beauty and retail sectors are driving the growth. In particular, Kiko Milano recorded revenues of 671 million, up 42% compared to 2021 and 14% compared to 2019. The growth involved all geographical areas and customer segments, with results well above the pre-pandemic levels of the 2019. Also in terms of profitability, the results exceeded expectations with an Ebitda of 75 million, up by 350%.

The retail activities, which include the development and management of franchise commercial networks of brands such as Armani Exchange, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Nike, Jordan, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, LEGO, Garmin and are headed by the Percassi Retail sub-holding, closed the year with around 350 million in revenues (+56% on 2021 and more than double the pre-pandemic levels of 2019). Also in terms of profitability, the group’s retail segment grew by almost 60% compared to 2021, exceeding 50 million in terms of Ebitda.

