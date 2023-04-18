Home » Kara-Murza, the opponent sentenced to 25 years in prison: “Russia will be free”
Kara-Murza, the opponent sentenced to 25 years in prison: "Russia will be free"

Kara-Murza, the opponent sentenced to 25 years in prison: "Russia will be free"

MOSCA – “Russia will be free, tell everyone.” Kara-Murza’s words after the sentence echo in an empty courtroom. They reach family members, supporters and journalists from a flickering giant screen. Like the whole process, the last hearing was also held behind closed doors. The judge read the sentence in a quick and monotonous tone, finding the 41-year-old opponent guilty of “high treason”, “in disrepute of the armed forces” and working for an organization “non grata” and finally sentenced him to 25 years in prison. imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony, as requested by the prosecution.

