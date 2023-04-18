Home » Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-1: video, gol e highlights
Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-1: video, gol e highlights

Atalanta fails to catch Inter in fifth place. Franchi’s draw with Fiorentina slows down the progress of the players from Bergamo. It was the Italian team that created the best chances in the first half with Martinez, Cabral and Nico Gonzalez. But at the first opportunity Atalanta took the lead through Maehle. In the second half, Fiorentina accelerated and obtained a penalty (handed by Toloi) which Cabral converted. Post by Biraghi on a free kick. Atalanta at 49 and Fiorentina at 42

