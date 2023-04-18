Home » They investigate the murder of a lawyer in southern Cali
News

by admin
One of the violent cases that Santiago de Cali suffered last weekend with 9 homicides occurred in the Pampalinda neighborhood, commune 19 of the city.

It has to do with the murder of the criminal lawyer, Jesús Geovany Caicedo González, which occurred on a public road in the Pampalinda neighborhood; case that is investigated by the Police of the Valle del Cauca capital.

The investigators of this case, after collecting various evidence to strengthen their investigation, defined some hypotheses in this regard.

The authorities conclude that this case occurred in the midst of an attempted robbery, after the victim resisted the robbers, who were allegedly riding a motorcycle.

The victim was moving with his sentimental partner in his vehicle when a subject approaches them and without taking action, shoots the lawyer, killing him at the scene.

Apparently, the events occurred because the lawyer, fatality victim, was carrying several objects of high commercial value.

The authorities continue to carry out the corresponding investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this homicide.

Comments

