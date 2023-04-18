Home » “Landy” promises to demand that good people occupy public office in Alto Paraná
“Landy” promises to demand that good people occupy public office in Alto Paraná

by admin
“Landy” promises to demand that good people occupy public office in Alto Paraná
The List 1 candidate for governor maintains that capable and clean Alto Paraná people should occupy spaces of power.

During a massive event in the middle of his campaign in Minga Guazú, the candidate for governor for the Colorado party made these statements before the grassroots leadership present, and to whom he addressed himself in particular, mentioning that they are less than two weeks away from the elections of 30 of April.

Eng. César “Landy” Torres first admitted that many colorados who were elected by popular vote in the past, dishonored the confidence that the party gave him. “Because of them, the Colorado party also lost credibility, but today we call the good Colorados, we do not agree with these people, that is why we accept this challenge, because we are the option for change within the party,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate then recalled that he, along with thousands of other young Colorados from Alto Paraná, did not just want to shout at them from the stands or claim from social networks those who dishonored the trust of the people. “We want to show them that honest management can be done, that things can be done well in the name of the Colorado party,” he said.

He also stated that he is not accompanied only by a speech, but by a testimony of work in the public service. “You can ask in Santa Rita, ask for ‘Landy’ Torres, and if they tell you that I did my job badly, don’t vote for me, but if they tell you that I did my job well, don’t take away this opportunity to be the next governor of Alto Parana. Hand in hand with you I want to be the next governor of Alto Paraná ”, he told those present.

“I want to show that we are united, not because of personal interests, but because we want to work for our department, today a project unites us, ideas for a better future for our families in Alto Paraná unite us,” he said.

political force

And it was then “Landy” Torres when he spoke of respect for the political class of Alto Paraná, from the central government. “We want to build a political force in the department, it cannot be that other departments have two or three ministers, and we have absolutely nothing, we are the second largest electoral college in the republic, 30 years ago we fought for that ‘Stop’ speech Paraná for the Alto Paranaenses’, and people no longer believe in the political class”, he said.

“We are going to defend the interests of Alto Paraná, so that capable men and women from Alto Paraná occupy the spaces of power within the public institutions that are within the department, that will be our challenge, and if we do our job well, we will to have two or three ministers, that’s what we want to build with you, that’s why today we come to dream with you, we want your dreams to be part of our project as of today,” said the candidate for governor for List 1.

Finally, he asked the leadership of the ANR to work by his side to achieve the noblest goals. “I ask you to accompany us to reach our goal, we are 15 days away and you can help us so that many friends who are still undecided can accompany the List 1 project. We want you to help us so that Santi Peña is the next president , that all the votes be within List 1 to make a great government in favor of the people”, finished off “Landy” Torres.

