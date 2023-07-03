“Numerical grades in primary school”, goodbye to judgements. Undersecretary Frassinetti’s proposal

“I have already told the minister that I want to put votes back in the primaries. We want the school to go back to being a social elevator that is in the DNA of the right. We can’t just let the parent’s portfolio determine the student’s career path. Everyone must start from the same plan, then whoever deserves goes ahead regardless of the wallet “.

The Undersecretary of Education said, Paola Frassinetti, speaking at Fenix ​​”We’ll call it the future”, the National Youth event taking place in Rome.

“School is a problem from whichever side you look at it right now – continues the undersecretary -. Many years of laxity and carelessness have produced a problematic typology of school for the student and for the teacher, and it is from here that we want to start again to rediscover the authority of the teacher who is stabbed, shot with compressed air, because he lost authority“.

“The student manifests discomfort and I am very critical in this regard, because in some situations one comes to wanting to remove grades because it gives him too much anxiety and it is a drift that we must counteract. There cannot be a school that educates and continues to pamper students as if they were problematic subjects“, adds Frassinetti.

Therefore, the change imprinted by the Valditara government also focuses on issues, such as that of evaluation in primary school, which in recent years had exacerbated the debate on evaluation, on the model to be proposed.

After the squeeze on conduct voting, which will also return to middle school, it will probably lead to the return of numerical evaluation to primary school.

Read also

Stop suspensions at school, school activities with a critical theme to be carried out and solidarity citizenship initiatives: here’s in which cases

Vote in conduct, reference will be made to the entire school year and will have an impact on average and credits per admin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

