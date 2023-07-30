Apple maintenance on Device Enrollment Program update: Which services are restricted and to what extent?

If you use Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager or Device Enrollment Program regularly, this information is important for you: Apple has announced maintenance work on Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager or Device Enrollment Program that may lead to reduced functionality. We will inform you about the details here.

Maintenance work is necessary to keep the services up to date and error-free, and may lead to restrictions during the work. By announcing maintenance, you can expect to have no or limited access to the service for a short period of time. From the maintenance work, several services are from Apple affected.

Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager and Device Enrollment Program Maintenance Announced! Maintenance details

From July 29, 2023, 6:00 p.m., maintenance work will be carried out on the Apple services Apple Business Essentials, Apple School Manager and Device Enrollment Program. was announced on July 29, 2023 at 8:48 p.m. by the technology company Apple. A total of 4 services are affected by the maintenance.

According to Apple, users can expect the following:

“Device Enrollment Program was temporarily unavailable during system maintenance. Some users were affected.”

What can I do with Device Enrollment Program?

Apple’s “Device Enrollment Program” (DEP) service gives you the opportunity to implement the simple and efficient rollout of Apple devices in your organization. With DEP, you can automatically onboard and configure new devices into your MDM (Mobile Device Management) solution before they are even in the hands of users. You can provision devices with predefined settings, configurations, and security policies, saving time and effort during setup. DEP also gives you the ability to bind devices to specific users, protecting them from unauthorized use. You use DEP to streamline the Apple device deployment process in your organization and improve device management and security.

