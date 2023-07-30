the afrotech romance of Hanna Haïs

DJ, producer and singer, Hanna Haïs shares her deep experience of house music in a PAM Club rich in Afro-house and Afrotech nuggets.

Coming from a family of artists and singers, Hanna Haïs was fed with the classics of American soul. She in turn took the microphone to transpose this heritage into the world of house music, a genre she has graced with elegance since the early 2000s. It is by singing in French on the productions of legendary artists like Larry Heard or Ralf Gum that the Parisienne enjoyed global success, seducing clubbers around the world with her album Rosanova released in 2005. She logically started DJing in 2007 and was released two years later Love Paradise, a second album more dancefloor but just as refined. She took a turn in 2015 by sharing her vision of the future of house on 2071, an album more than ever influenced by Africa. Always well surrounded, she works in particular with Boddhi Satva and Matthias Heilbronn, and distinguishes herself in a duo with the Guinean singer Aminata Kouyaté. In parallel, the hyperactive Hanna posts more than 70 singles and remixes, for prestigious labels like Defected, Distance, MoBlack and more recently Seres Produções. 100% intended for the dancefloor, this PAM Club is also celebrating the release of the remix of its emblematic anthem “Rosa Nova”!

Tracklist :

DJ Merlon & Enoo Napa – Lavitate

Leo Guardo & Andiswa – Work (Saint Evo Remix)

Celestial Soul & Knight Warriors – Midnight

Nelo HD – Tokyo

Dj Merlon & Enoo Napa – Two Zulu Men in Ibiza

Morda, Vanco, Xelimpil – Xele

Candy Man (SA) – Paranormal

Hanna Haïs – Coming

Martin HERRS – Yymy (Clemente remix)

Saint Evo – Timéo

Caiiro – Shake Shake

