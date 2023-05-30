Home » Apple Music Android version v4.2.0 added support for spatial audio
Apple Music Android version v4.2.0 added support for spatial audio

According to the latest news, netizens reported that the Android version of Apple Music has ushered in a version update, and the version has been updated to version 4.2.0 (1286). This update introduces the function of spatial audio (Spatial Audio).

You should know that Apple Music is a music player that comes with Apple mobile phones. It has carefully selected a large number of high-quality audio sources and radio stations, and can play the songs you want to listen to in real time. In addition, the interface is clean and beautiful. It won the favor of the music party. Adding the spatial audio function, the sound can come from almost anywhere around the listener, and the 360-degree sound format can make the user’s music experience better.

After testing, it is found that when the spatial audio function is turned on, the song can call “Dolby Atmos” and display the icon, which uses the same audio source as the iOS / macOS platform, so the song itself needs to support “Dolby Atmos”.

An Android device connected to a wired headset can also experience this spatial audio function. Since the Android platform does not have a unified control center, it can only be enabled and disabled in the Apple Music application settings, and there is no dedicated spatial audio widget. Of course, if you may want to experience the “singing” function, you may be a little bit lost.

It is worth noting that there is a bug here, that is, the Android version of Apple Msuic supports Samsung’s spatial audio, but the spatial audio will not play normally on the music album details page. The follow-up needs to wait for Apple’s repair and improvement.

This update adds support for autoplay on Chromecast devices, improved output device selection, and performance fixes and enhancements.

