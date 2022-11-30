Apple

At the end of the year, music streaming platforms will have a review function, let users take a look, and share with friends what songs they played most frequently in the past year. Apple Music’s annual list of popular songs last year was too simple compared to other competitors, so this year Apple finally brought an exclusive Apple Music Music Memories 2022 webpage, listing five favorite songs in terms of information pages (play times ), Artist (hours played), Album, Playlist and Station. In the web version of Replay, there is also one-click sharing to social platforms for friends to see.

In addition to the personal list, Apple also released an annual music list calculated globally, bringing the top songs in 2022, top “Shazam” songs, top fitness music and popular lyrics, including non-English songs, small Many music genres have also successfully entered the list. The top song of 2022 is “STAY” by Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, and the number one song on the most popular lyrics list is “We Don’t” from the original soundtrack of Disney’s animated movie “Magic and Magic” Talk About Bruno”, it seems that everyone likes the lyrics of this song.

The most popular fitness music is “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” by British DJ Joel Corry. I wonder if you listen to it while exercising when you go to the gym? Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” dominates the “Shazam Chart”, which shows that when people hear this song, they are very concerned about whose work it is.