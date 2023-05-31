With the rumored news that the Pixel Watch 2 variant will be released this fall. Immediately afterwards, there was a lot of news about the specifications. Among them, I believe that the most expected improvements of the “waiting gang” and existing users who urgently need better battery life performance are also listed in it. Continue reading It is rumored that Google Pixel Watch 2 will bring a major upgrade in battery life, but the key point is not the battery (huh) report content.



▲Image source: Google

It is rumored that Google Pixel Watch 2 will bring a major upgrade in battery life, but the key point is not the battery (huh)

If you also firmly believe that technology products must never be bought by the so-called “wait for help” of the first generation, then maybe you will really usher in another major victory (huh). Because Google Pixel Watch was a bit confused by two mysteries, one is that it has the function of Always-on Display, but it is hidden by default; the other is that it claims to be 24 hours How is the official battery life specification achieved?



▲Image source: iFixit

And the answer to this question is also obtained from the official announcement of the condition page of the battery life test:

· 240 notifications

· 280 time checks

· 5 minutes of voice calls over LTE

· Simultaneously play downloaded YouTube music for 45 minutes over an LTE connection and GPS workout

· 50 minutes to connect mobile phone via bluetooth and use navigation (Google Maps)

Use your watch’s default settings, including setting “Always on screen” to off



▲Image source: Google

It can only be said that seeing these conditions and actions, it is obviously impossible to hide the fact that the first-generation Pixel Watch is indeed very tight in terms of battery life. Fortunately, with the rumored news that the Pixel Watch 2 generation will be released this fall. Immediately afterwards, there were also a lot of news about specifications, among which I believe that the most expected improvements for existing users who urgently need better battery life performance are also listed in it.

Interestingly, a larger battery is inserted into the inside of a smart watch that is tight on space. According to the current rumors, the new generation of Google Pixel Watch 2 will not have much power enhancement – ​​seeing this, everyone will have various question marks in their hearts, so how to achieve battery life increase?

Compared with new products, increasing the battery capacity will affect the size and weight performance of wearable devices. According to foreign media, this time the Pixel Watch has finally replaced the old Exynos 9110 processor (appeared in about 2018) with the relatively new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5.

Just the change of the processor (after all, it is really a lot of generations), it is reported that the power of Google Pixel Watch 2 will be able to break through a day – exceeding the 24 hours of battery life that had to be achieved by a little trick. It seems that when it comes to smart watch products, “redefining the day” can also be regarded as a ritual sense of a technology factory?

As for one of the so-called “small means”, “Always-on Display”, it can finally be achieved under the premise of enabling this function. It can become a veritable “Always-on Display” function-I believe the official will also Officially advertise this feature.



▲Image source: Google

That is, in addition to the changes mentioned above. It is also rumored that Google Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with the same health sensor as Fitbit Sense 2. That is, it can support the measurement ability of pressure and skin temperature. And it’s expected to be the first smartwatch to ship with Wear OS 4 – so… no surprise? They have all switched from Samsung processors to Qualcomm. It seems that they may not be with them even for the first launch?

