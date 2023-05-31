Dresden: The 5 best concerts in June 2023

Singer/songwriter with stories: Kevin Morby

Kevin Morby is one of the most interesting Americana singer/songwriters of the moment. Because he condenses atmospheric and rousing lyrics and catchy melodies into hits in a unique way. On his current album “This Is A Photograph” he sings stories about his family and his life and follows in the footsteps of deceased musicians. He will prove live that after his six successful albums he now manages to combine his best songs, his best vocal performances, his most concise lyrics and his most lavish arrangements.

More information

Friday, June 16, 8 p.m Beatpol

Altbriesnitz 2a

01157 Dresden

On a farewell tour: KISS

Four years ago, KISS started their farewell tour in Leipzig. After a temporary break caused by the pandemic, the made-up hard glam rockers are still on the “End Of The Road” tour – 50 years after their band was founded in New York. And the concert in Dresden will definitely be a huge spectacle too: with explosions, riffs and flying superheroes. KISS spit blood and fire, they shoot rockets out of their instruments and hover over the heads of the fans across the halls. Hits like “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” or “Love Gun” will get loud and everyone will sing along when it says one last time: I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day!

More information

Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m Dresden Trade Fair, Hall 1

Messering 6

01067 Dresden

Concert and performance: Les Reines Prochaines

Les Reines Prochaines once did the world‘s best cover version of “Wicked Game”, that’s for sure. But even if the Swiss band will probably not play them in their new concert program, a visit to the show is definitely worth it. When the band was founded over 30 years ago, a synthesizer was the only instrument apart from vocals, but now they also play bass, drums, accordion, guitar, clarinet, trumpet and saxophone. Well, the three musicians, who always put on a performance, have announced nothing less than a journey through “the worst fears and greatest hopes of our time”. And you always wanted to go through with it. See also Potato Dough Pizza with Olives, Capers and Anchovies | > - Guide - Cooking

More information

Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m society theatre

to Dreikönigskirche 1A

01097 Dresden

In search of lost time: germination time

Wow, germ time celebrated their 40th band anniversary last year. But instead of throwing a big party and sitting back, they keep releasing album after album. In addition to the Keimzeit albums “Kein Fiasko” and “Das Schloss” they have also released their second album as a germ-time acoustic quintet: “Albertine”, named after Marcel Prout’s disappeared female fictional character. “It was incredibly exciting for me to realize that many thoughts, emotional worlds and events from the Proust novel cycle ‘In Search of Lost Time’, which appeared at the beginning of the 20th century, are just as relevant today as they were then,” explains Sänger and main writer Norbert Leisegang. How this symbiosis of Proust and Keimzeit sounds, they will show live in the comedy.