Apple Music Radio Malfunction Resolved: Which Services Were Affected?

The Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio or iTunes Store outage has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

On June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m., there was an outage in the Apple services Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store. It was announced by the technology company Apple on June 28, 2023, 9:30 p.m. and lasted until June 27, 2023, 5:30 a.m. A total of 5 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.4 hours.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may not have been able to sign in. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use Apple Music Radio for?

You use Apple’s “Apple Music Radio” service to enjoy a diverse selection of radio stations and music programs. Apple Music Radio gives you access to a variety of stations covering different music genres, artists, and themes. You can listen to live radio stations like Beats 1 or specialized stations like Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. Apple Music Radio brings you a mix of music, interviews, exclusive content and live presentations from renowned DJs and music experts. You can also create personalized stations based on your listening habits and preferences. Apple Music Radio allows you to discover your favorite music, find new artists, and explore a diverse radio landscape.

