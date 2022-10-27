FreeForm

With the launch of the first beta versions of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple has officially opened the Freeform whiteboard feature shown at WWDC to developers. Through the app, workgroup participants are free to add text, photos, drawings, PDFs, or other content anywhere on the Canvas interface, just like Google Docs or other collaboration tools. Your changes are instantly reflected in the eyes of other users, and when multiple people work together, the mouse icon of everyone in the group will be displayed in the space.

Freeform is closely related to Messages and FaceTime. You can initiate Freeform in the process of using FaceTime, and every change in collaborative work will be reflected in the group conversation in Messages. Unsurprisingly, Freeform should be added to the official version of the software later this year, but we will have to wait until Apple announces which version.