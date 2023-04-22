Home » Apple Plans iPhone Diary App, Expands Efforts in Health Tech Market – WSJ
Apple Inc. is planning to launch an iPhone app that will allow users to program their daily activities, as part of the company’s efforts in the mental and physical health technology market, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Updated April 22, 2023 12:45 CST

The software will compete in a category of so-called diary apps such as Day One, which enables users to track and record their activities and thoughts. The new product from Apple underscores the company’s growing interest in mental health.

In a document describing the app, Apple said journaling has been shown to improve mental and physical health. A big part of Apple’s forays into healthcare revolves around the Apple Watch.

The new app is yet another example of Apple’s long-standing practice of providing a platform for developers and often competing with those developers, including creating apps that function similarly to existing software, sometimes for free. Some software engineers have begun to refer to this practice as sherlocking. Many large companies, especially in the tech world, have been accused of launching products that closely resemble those that smaller companies have developed. It’s unclear if Apple plans to charge for the app.

The term “sherlocking” originated about two decades ago when Apple released a search product called Sherlock. At the same time, a third-party company built a tool called Watson, which has more functions than Sherlock. Apple then released a new version of Sherlock that has many of the same capabilities as Watson. The documents show that Apple’s Diary app will have the ability to collect much more user data than Day One, with access to users’ text messages and phone calls. Once launched, Apple’s new diary app will come pre-installed on every iPhone with the latest operating system.

Apple’s diary app, called Jurassic, is designed to help users keep track of their daily lives, according to a description of the app in the filing. Based on the content of the document, the Jurassic app will analyze the user’s behavior to determine what a typical day of the user’s life looks like, such as how much time the user spends at home compared to going elsewhere, and a given day in the user’s life. Does it include something that is not in line with customary habits.

