Green MV want “return of the state” to the countryside | > – News

Status: 04/22/2023 07:58 a.m At their state party conference in Grimmen, the Greens are discussing proposals on how everyday life in rural areas can be improved.

Around 130 delegates are expected today in Grimmen (Vorpommern-Rügen district) for the state party conference of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen. They want to develop suggestions on how everyday life in rural areas can be improved. For years, politicians have neglected rural areas, according to the Greens. They hold the SPD-led state governments of the past 25 years responsible for this. Resignation and downsizing strategies have determined action, the result being closed railway lines, closed schools, closed district courts and oversized districts. “This policy of bankruptcy administration has obviously failed,” says the motion for the party conference.

Greens: More buses, more police, more dialogue on site

The Greens want to counteract a new beginning and better offers. More bus and train lines as well as express buses are to supplement the range of local public transport, and there should be better leisure activities for children and young people. The Greens also want a “return of the state”. Proposed are the reversal of the court reform, better accessibility of the police and village dialogues and future advisory councils. In the morning, the federal chairman of the party, Ricarda Lang, will give a speech. Bündnis90/Die Grünen is represented by five members in the Schwerin state parliament and has around 1,260 members in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Board elections are not pending at the party congress.

Further information The federal party conference forwarded a corresponding request from Vorpommern-Greifswald to the parliamentary group. more See also Slalom between construction sites on the A27 motorway: how much patience to get to Belluno