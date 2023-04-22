Home » Green MV want “return of the state” to the countryside | > – News
News

Green MV want “return of the state” to the countryside | > – News

by admin
Green MV want “return of the state” to the countryside | > – News

Status: 04/22/2023 07:58 a.m

At their state party conference in Grimmen, the Greens are discussing proposals on how everyday life in rural areas can be improved.

Around 130 delegates are expected today in Grimmen (Vorpommern-Rügen district) for the state party conference of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen. They want to develop suggestions on how everyday life in rural areas can be improved. For years, politicians have neglected rural areas, according to the Greens. They hold the SPD-led state governments of the past 25 years responsible for this. Resignation and downsizing strategies have determined action, the result being closed railway lines, closed schools, closed district courts and oversized districts. “This policy of bankruptcy administration has obviously failed,” says the motion for the party conference.

Greens: More buses, more police, more dialogue on site

The Greens want to counteract a new beginning and better offers. More bus and train lines as well as express buses are to supplement the range of local public transport, and there should be better leisure activities for children and young people. The Greens also want a “return of the state”. Proposed are the reversal of the court reform, better accessibility of the police and village dialogues and future advisory councils. In the morning, the federal chairman of the party, Ricarda Lang, will give a speech. Bündnis90/Die Grünen is represented by five members in the Schwerin state parliament and has around 1,260 members in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Board elections are not pending at the party congress.

Further information

The federal party conference forwarded a corresponding request from Vorpommern-Greifswald to the parliamentary group. more

See also  Slalom between construction sites on the A27 motorway: how much patience to get to Belluno

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 04/22/2023 | 07:00 a.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

Commune of Esteña presents the largest fleet of...

“Advances of the Electoral Process”, first forum for...

News, technical resources and more for devs

TEN THINGS YOUR DOG WANTS TO TELL YOU!!...

They give “Chepe” more time to defend himself...

The fragrance of books accompany me on World...

39-year-old killed: Neighbors affected: “If I had been...

INDERT head hands over new property titles and...

Petro meets today with the Venezuelan opposition in...

Dunyapu: Oil tanker ran over the nomads, 7...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy