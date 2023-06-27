Apple radio glitch resolved: Which services were affected?

Have you had problems with Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio or iTunes Store recently? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store reported disruption! details of the issue

On June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m., there was an outage in the Apple services Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 06/27/2023, 12:03 p.m. and lasted until 06/27/2023, 05:30 a.m. A total of 5 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.4 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store is stated by Apple as follows:

“Users may not have been able to sign in. Some users were affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use radio for?

Apple’s Radio service lets you discover and listen to a variety of music and radio stations. You have access to a wide range of music genres, artists and radio stations from around the world. The Radio feature lets you discover music based on your likes and moods and create personalized radio stations. You can also listen to live radio broadcasts from well-known stations and enjoy exclusive content from Apple Music radio stations. In addition, the service offers features like “Love” and “Dislike” to enhance your music preferences.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 06/27/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

