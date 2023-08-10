macOS Ventura 13.5, beware of the update! Discovered a serious bug

Apple officially unveiled macOS Sonoma, the new release of its operating system for Macs and MacBooks, at WWDC in June. Meanwhile, however, the Cupertino giant also has macOS Ventura 13.5 released in late July. Only today, however, it emerges that Apple’s new operating system “breaks” an important feature on the Mac.

As Macrumors explains, macOS Ventura 13.5 has been released on July 24 by Apple. Until today, the latest version of the operating system for Macs and Macbooks would not have given any problems: in the past few hours, however, the latter seems to have “broken” the location services for some Apple and third-party apps on Bitten Apple laptops and desktops.

In fact, the American portal explains that some complaints related to macOS Ventura 13.5 they have been following one another since the end of July, but only recently have they become more numerous: many users, in particular, explain that they can no longer access the permissions related to localization in the macOS Settings. Furthermore, the problem would be extended to a large number of both proprietary and third-party developer apps, suggesting that it is a bug in the systemand not a compatibility issue at the individual app level.

In particular, by going to the Settings, in System Preferences and then in “Privacy and Security”, you will notice that the “location” sub-menu, which previously included all the apps that have access to the location of your device, is suddenly empty. For those who have not yet upgraded to macOS Ventura 13.5, however, this submenu is still fully functional, presenting a complete list of software with permissions to access the location of your device.

Even when installing a new application, there doesn’t seem to be any way to activate the permissions related to the location of the device. At the same time, there appears to be no fix for the problem. It therefore seems that Apple will be forced to release a quick fix for the bug in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

