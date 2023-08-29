Apple, the Wonderlust event on September 12: new iPhone and Apple Watch

There is a date for the new iPhones: it’s September 12th. There will also be new Apple Watches. The Cupertino-based company has officially released the invitation for the event called Wonderlust and will be held at 10am California time, 7pm in Italy, both in streaming and in presence at the Steve Jobs Theater, on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

The new line of iPhone15, this should be the name following the progressive numbering of the past years, would be – according to the previews – made up of four different products (a basic 6.1-inch version, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra).

According to the rumors of the main specialized magazines, it will be a fairly important generational leap especially for the Pro versions, with a more powerful processor and improved cameras. A periscope camera would be expected for the largest model. Even the price of these models – according to rumors from Digitime Asia in recent days – should be higher, from 100 to 200 dollars, compared to the versions currently on the market.

For the first time, the new iPhones will have the USB-C connector to comply with the uniformity rules of the European Commission.

At the same time as the iPhones, the Cupertino company should also update the Apple Watch line, which a year ago saw the entry of the new “Ultra” model which will reach the second generation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

