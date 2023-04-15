Apple tripled iPhone production in India

The move from China to India is going faster than expected. Independence from the People’s Republic is one of Apple’s stated goals. Devices worth seven billion dollars were produced in India in 2022, three times as much as in the previous year.

The move from China to India should be gradual. But now everything is going faster than planned: Apple is making progress in efforts to gain more independence from China, according to sources. Produced in the past financial year Apple in India iPhones worth around 7 billion dollars (6.41 billion euros), three times as much as in the previous year, the news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing informed people.

In China war Apple recently got into greater difficulties because the once strict Covid lockdowns in the People’s Republic paralyzed the contract manufacturers producing locally. In addition, the US government is putting more and more pressure on them technology industry in China, for example by restricting high-techChip-Exports to the country.

In addition, the Apple-Main manufacturer Foxconn is based in Taiwan, which sees the People’s Republic of China as its own territory – tensions around the island state off China‘s east coast have recently increased. Apple therefore expands its manufacturing structure to heavily populated India.

India strives for Apple

The group has its devices manufactured by contract manufacturers, including Foxconn. The group that is already largely responsible for production in China. As in China, Foxconn is not characterized by good working conditions for its employees. Apple’s interventions are slowly bearing fruit.

The suppliers of Apple expanded their production lines in India at a record pace last year, the report said. The group could produce the upcoming iPhone model series simultaneously in China and India for the first time in the fall, it said. By 2025, a quarter of the iPhones manufactured worldwide could then come from India. Apple declined to comment on the information to Bloomberg.

India is doing the rest to increase the production of Apple into the country, including with state incentives for the Smartphone-Production. The iPhone manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron as well as component suppliers such as Sunwoda, Avary, Foxlink and Salcomp have created a total of almost 50,000 direct jobs and probably around 100,000 indirect jobs in India since August 2021, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of Electronics told Deutsche Presse- agency earlier this year. In March, Foxconn announced plans to open a large manufacturing facility in Telangana state that is expected to create 100,000 jobs in ten years.

(APA/DPA)