Korean media The Elec reported that Apple has raised the specification requirements for Samsung Display and LG Display (LGD) OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels. According to sources, Apple asked to develop the technology with a specification of 3500 ppi, which is 700 ppi higher than the original request.

The source added that Apple will release its first mixed reality (MR) device next year, so it hopes to enhance the immersion of consumers. However, this device will be Japan’s SONY as the main supplier, and OLEDoS panels from Samsung and LGD are not expected to enter the supply chain until 2024.

In fact, LGD entered the Micro OLED field earlier than Samsung. Because it is considered a niche market, Samsung has made slow progress in this part, but it is constantly facing the requirements of Apple, Meta and the parent company to develop technology, and it was not until the third quarter that it began to show Micro OLED. At the same time, Samsung also plans to develop 6,600ppi Micro LED technology.

The source pointed out that Samsung believes that the entry barrier of Micro OLED is lower than that of Micro LED, and it also hopes to rely on the latter to lead its competitors LGD and SONY in technology.

(First image credit: shutterstock)