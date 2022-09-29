Warner-Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke to 40,000 employees around the world on Wednesday local time, aiming to boost morale and stabilize the army: “We have all the ingredients to be successful,” Zaslav said in a 75-minute speech. “The company does not sell.”

Zaslav’s remarks clearly pointed to the setbacks in his attempt to piece together the DC Universe, coupled with the fact that Warner-Discovery has been slashing projects since its merger in April this year, weighing on the company’s stock price, which is suspected to be a preparation for a sale.

Zaslav had previously announced that DC would plan for the next ten years, to promote a Kevin Feige-like helm, and plan the fragmented DC universe.

It’s a pity, but no one dared to take the job. “You can’t compare DC with Marvel, it’s completely different,” an insider said. There have been many iterations of DC’s works, and the fan culture is so thick that it is poisonous, and it is difficult to adjust the voices. “The DC universe is divided, JJA has a share, Zha Dao has a share, Todd Phillips has a share, and everyone is arrogant. “Faced with such a complicated situation, who can’t be happy when they’re full?”

Raszaf is still looking for his Yu and Liang, and De Luca, who is hosting DC Pictures, is expected to share power with Pam Abdy and run the DC Universe together. It is said that De Luca has been a manga collector since he was a child. He planned “Blade Runner” when he was in New Line Cinema, and wanted to make “Iron Man”. Unfortunately, he was killed by New Line executives, thinking that Iron Man was too heavy and would fly away. It goes against the laws of physics.

Industry insiders are generally skeptical of Raszaf’s efforts, and due diligence firms have asked people to comment on Raszaf’s leadership style and likelihood of career success. Insiders believe Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is trying to buy Warner — finding that, considering Disney’s acquisition of Fox, it’s the only way out for the remaining players on the field.

Warner-owned HBO Max is expected to complete the merger with the Discovery+ online platform in 2023, and Comcast will usher in the long-awaited moment when the new fiscal year begins in April 2024, seeking to merge NBCUniversal with Warner-Discovery .

